This week, StageOne Family Theatre announced its 2019-2020 season — which includes a community favorite, as well as three productions that are new to Stage One audiences.

“We’ve got a show that I’ve had the pleasure to adapt; it’s based on a really popular contemporary young adult novel called ‘Ghost,’ written by Jason Reynolds, who is this rising rock star in the world of young adult fiction,” said Idris Goodwin, the company’s producing artistic director.

“Ghost,” which will be performed in September, tells the story of a seventh-grade boy who goes by that name. The National Book Foundation summarizes it like this:

Ghost has a crazy natural talent, but no formal training. If he can stay on track, literally and figuratively, he could be the best sprinter in the city. But Ghost has been running for the wrong reasons — it all starting with running away from his father, who, when Ghost was a very little boy, chased him and his mother through their apartment, then down the street, with a loaded gun, aiming to kill. Since then, Ghost has been the one causing problems — and running away from them — until he meets Coach, an ex-Olympic Medalist who blew his own shot at success by using drugs, and who is determined to keep other kids from blowing their shots at life.

The season continues with “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” which has become something of a holiday tradition for the company.

“Then we’ll be doing a new play that we’ve commissioned to coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, called ‘Lawbreakers!: a fast and furious history of women’s suffrage,’” said Goodwin.

“Lawbreakers” is a new production by Louisville playwright Diana Grisanti.

According to a news release, the play follows the story of stepsisters Maya and Kiara, who travel back in time to the beginning of the American women’s suffrage movement. Along the way, they meet key figures like Susan B. Anthony, Ida B. Wells, Alice Paul and Sojourner Truth.

Finally, the StageOne season will conclude with a stage-adaption of Adam Rubin’s beloved children’s book, “Dragons Love Tacos.”

More information about StageOne Family Theatre can be found here.