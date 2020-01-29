StageOne Family Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director Idris Goodwin is leaving the company after nearly two years on the job.

The company announced Goodwin’s departure in a news release Wednesday. Associate Artistic Director Andrew Harris will step into Goodwin’s position in the interim, per the release.

“My time at StageOne has been a tremendous opportunity for growth. I am proud of the work we did together and I step away knowing that Andrew and the team at StageOne will continue on the path we carved together,” Goodwin said in a statement. “I thank the board and supporters of StageOne for their continued commitment to the mission of the organization. I’m unable to share the details of what’s on the horizon for my next chapter just yet but will very soon.”

Goodwin became the company’s first black artistic director in 2018, replacing Peter Halloway. During his stint, Goodwin pushed to diversify the company’s offerings.

According to the release, StageOne has recently seen increased revenue and an uptick in ticket sales over the previous season The company also recently received renewed support from the National Endowment for the Arts, per the release.

In a statement, StageOne Board Chair Jon Riehm credited Goodwin for the company’s recent achievements and wished him well.

“Idris has played a critical role in our recent successes and our overall history,” Riehm said in a statement. “Due in part to his leadership and positive impact here at StageOne, he was recently offered an opportunity that he could not refuse, and we are excited for him and his future.”

Company officials say a leadership transition team is being created to help manage the process.

News of Goodwin’s departure comes days after nine employees were laid off at Actors Theatre as part of an “organizational restructuring.” An Actors Theatre spokeswoman said no further layoffs are planned this year.