Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was likely exposed to the virus before or shortly after receiving the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Harmon, who is 54 years old, said he has mild symptoms. His wife also tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Harmon said he still has faith in the vaccine and the need for people to receive it as quickly as possible.

“It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday,” Harmon wrote.

“My family’s example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated.”

According to Harmon, his wife sought a coronavirus test on Tuesday after being notified that she may have been exposed to the virus. After she received a positive result, Harmon also tested positive for the virus.

Harmon received the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine along with Secretary of State Michael Adams and Kentucky Supreme Court justices Samuel Wright and Lisabeth Hughes during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

Top state officials have been among the first in line for the vaccine as part of Kentucky’s government continuity plan and to show bipartisan support for the vaccine.