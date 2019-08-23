Kentucky has a complicated relationship with tobacco. At one time the plant was the biggest cash crop in the state. But that’s changed dramatically. Back in 1999, Kentucky farmers harvested 221,000 acres. Last year, the yield had plummeted to only 68,000 aces of tobacco.

For the Tribble family of Mercer County, this means a husband having to leave work as a full-time farmer for a public service job. But as WFPL’s Lisa Gillespie reports, Rhonda Tribble doesn’t want people to use tobacco products — but she wishes it wouldn’t go away altogether.

