State Representative Attica Scott announced on Sunday evening that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video shared on her social media, Scott said she was tested last week and got the results on Sunday. She said she will self-quarantine for 14 days, per health department guidelines, then get retested. She didn’t say whether she has experienced any symptoms from the virus.

“I want to thank the health care workers who are testing folks daily, providing contact tracing, just taking care of us,” Scott said. “Health care workers like my daughter Ashanti, who tested negative, thank goodness, for COVID-19.”

In the video statement, Scott encouraged people to wash their hands frequently, wear masks in public, and practice social distancing.

“Because it’s just the everyday things — going to the grocery store, going out to eat — you just never know,” Scott said.