The internet is down at all 172 of Kentucky’s school districts as well as the state Department of Education headquarters in Frankfort.

The @KyDeptofEd‘s Office of Education Technology is continuing to work with vendor partners to resolve a widespread internet outage affecting school districts and KDE offices. There is no estimated time of repair. We will send updates as they become available. — KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) November 20, 2019

The outage started at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday. KDE spokesperson Jessica Fletcher said the department is working to try and resolve the problem with its internet provider, AT&T.

“Apparently the problem is actually at an AT&T hub in Georgia. So they’re working to fix the hub or to switch it over to a working one,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the department is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but didn’t have an estimate for when it would be fixed.

This story is developing and will be updated.