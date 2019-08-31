From its practical and everyday uses, to Black celebrities and fashion icons donning it on red carpets, the durag is finally getting its just due. Fashion & beauty writer Jamé Jackson of the BlondeMisfit.com joins us this week talk to us about her essay, “How the Durag Became a Political Statement.” It illuminates the cultural and political significance of the durag, and how it’s always represented much more than just a hair accessory.

Later in the show we switch gears and turn our attention — and the conversation — to last spring’s Met Gala where fashion theme was “Camp: Note on Fashion.” Jackson explores the queer, black and urban roots of camp, and argues that ideas around and performances of camp belonged to Black and queer communities long before it became popular at the annual ball.

In our Juicy Fruit segment, we’re surprised by just how long many Americans will go without changing their underwear.

Listen to the Show:



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/strangefruit/20190830181024-SF298_BlackAndQueerStoriesInFashionNews.mp3

Strange Fruit is listener supported. Click here to chip in: donate.strangefruitpod.org