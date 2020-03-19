Things may be shutting down and folks my be staying in because of COVID-19, but this new episode of Strange Fruit will help pass the time as you (hopefully) practice social distancing.

As the coronavirus outbreak negatively affects communities throughout the country and across the globe, “social distancing” – limiting our in-person interactions with others as a way to stop or slow down the spread – is the recommended way to limit its impact and safeguard our own health and the health of our loved ones and neighbors.

But social distancing is not without collateral damage. This week we discuss the impact of social distancing on our most vulnerable populations and ways we can all cope amidst this global crisis.

