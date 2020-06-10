Taylor Ryan of Change Today, Change Tomorrow joins us this week to spotlight #FeedTheWest, an initiative which provides food and educational resources to African Americans in west Louisville affected by food deserts. The lack of access to food in the West End was made worse last week by the abrupt closing of a vandalized grocery store -– the only major grocer in the neighborhood.

Later in the show, author Alexander Watson shares adventures from his recent book, “River Queens: Saucy boat, stout mates, spotted dog, America.”

