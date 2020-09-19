Navigating life as gay man in a homophobic and heteronormative society can be emotionally and spiritually taxing. This week author Britt East joins us to discuss his insightful new book, “A Gay Man’s Guide to Life,” full of what he calls “kitchen table wisdom” to help gay men endure and thrive in an anti-queer world, by loving themselves more and by loving others as well.

Later in the show, Louisville author and publisher Olivia Raymond joins us to discuss the creation of her Black publishing house, Aurelia Leo, her new anthology, “Dominion,” and why Black characters in speculative fiction works are vital for all communities.

