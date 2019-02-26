The 2018 film “Boy Erased” brought conversion therapy to the attention of many moviegoers.

Sometimes referred to as reparative therapy or ex-gay therapy, conversion therapy is the pseudoscientific practice of trying to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity through psychological or spiritual methods.

This week we’re joined by Tanner Mobley, director of Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky, and Mikhail Schulz (also known as award-winning drag entertainer Vanessa Demornay), who is a self-described survivor of conversion therapy. Schulz and Mobley agree that conversion therapy is dangerous, and promotes the idea that LGBTQ people can, and should, change who they are.

Mobley and his organization are leading efforts to ban conversion therapy in the state, and legislation has been introduced in both the Kentucky Senate and House which aims to make it illegal to practice conversion therapy on minors.

