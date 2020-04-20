With recent reports that Black Americans are being disproportionately infected with and dying from COVID-19, on this week’s show we reflect on the health and lives of ourselves, our loved ones, and our entire communities – and we talk about how to properly prepare for the inevitably of death, whether it is expected or abrupt.

Co-founder of Louisville’s Before I Die Festival and end of life planning advocate Justin Magnuson joins us to discuss National Healthcare Decisions Day and the importance of “dying wisely.”

Listen to the show: