To us, World AIDS Day is a day to commemorate those we’ve lost to HIV/AIDS, uplift those who are living with the virus, and a reminder for us to fight like hell together to end both the stigma and the epidemic.

We’ve dedicated this week’s show to discussing where we are now when it comes to HIV/AIDS awareness.

First up, we hear from a wonderful young man named Chad about his journey with HIV, from his recent diagnosis, to the ensuing depression, and his eventual path to resiliency and empowerment. His story is moving, powerful and awe-inspiring.

Later in the show, Rhonda Cowan and Ryan Benningfield from Volunteers of America (VOA) join us to drop some HIV 101 knowledge and talk us through what to expect when going to get an HIV test.

Volunteers of America offers free, anonymous HIV testing at their office at 933 Goss Avenue. More information at (502) 654-8389 or on their website.