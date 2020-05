This week we discuss the prison industrial complex and the far reaching impact mass incarceration has on the families, children and loved ones left behind by those who are behind bars. Journalist and author Sylvia A. Harvey joins us to talk about her book “The Shadow System: Mass Incarceration and The American Family.”



