This week we talk with award-winning playwright and poet Idris Goodwin, who was recently named Director of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

Goodwin, former Producing Artistic Director at StageOne Family Theatre in Louisville, tells us how he got his start as a BreakBeat poet – and explains what BreakBeat poetry is.

He is the author of a recently released poetry collection “Can I Kick It?” and will premiere his new play “Ali Summit” at Actors Theatre of Louisville in 2021.

Listen to the show:



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/strangefruit/20200324003540-SF325_Idris_Goodwin.mp3

Follow the podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic