Nefertiti Austin was adopted by her grandparents when she was a kid because her parents struggled with addiction. She joins us this week, as a single parent of two adopted children, to discuss her book, “Motherhood So White: A Memoir of Race, Gender, and Parenting.” And we talk about her New York Times piece, “Grandparents, Kin and Play Cousins: The Soul and Survival of Black Families,” which explores how African American families’ use of fictive kinship ties and multigenerational structures have helped families survive through generations of violence, struggle and oppression.

Later in the show, award-winning poet and Louisville native Joy Priest joins us to discuss her new book of poetry, “Horsepower,” which was awarded the Donald Hall Prize for Poetry.

Listen to the show: