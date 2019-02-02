Listen to this week’s show:

This week, filmmaker Billy Cliff joins us to discuss his new film, A Long Road To Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years, which spotlights milestone moments in LGBTQ history through never-before-seen footage, and engaging interviews with such folks as Margaret Cho, Don Lemon, Gloria Allred, DeRay Mckesson, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Narrated by Laverne Cox, with music by Melissa Etheridge, the documentary chronicles five decades of the fight for LGBT equality, and the magazine that covered it all.

For our feature interview this week, we speak to tech guru, entrepreneur, and star of the Golden Globe-nominated hit TV show “Pose,” Angelica Ross. She joins us to discuss her career, her innovative strides within the tech world, and the importance of black trans visibility.

And in Juicy Fruit: Famed restaurateur, model, author, and television host B. Smith has often been dubbed the “Black Martha Stewart.” Now she’s suffering from Alzheimer’s and relies on her longtime husband and business partner Dan Gasby to take care of her. Gasby has recently announced that he has a live-in girlfriend who supports him as he cares for his wife. And she’s a white woman. Doc and I discuss our differing views on this arrangement.