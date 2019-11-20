Abortion remains a hot button issue in these political times, as some states race to restrict or ban abortion, while others race to protect it. In some regions of the country, citizens rely on abortion call centers to ask questions about abortions, locate providers, and schedule the procedure. Operators also sometimes help callers figure out how to get there or how to pay for it.

The telephone staff at The Women’s Centers provide an important service for potential clients of a network of five abortion providers in the Mid-Atlantic and New England states, and in Georgia.

This week author Lux Alptraum joins us to shed light on what it’s like to work at an abortion call center.

Later, in honor of National Inspirational Role Models Month, Fruitcake and frequent guest Aaron Weathers joins us to recognize two inspirational figures in his life.

