The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws” that were designed to go into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned.

On Monday, a Louisiana judge issued an order that blocks enforcement of Louisiana’s trigger law. In Florida, abortion rights advocates also asked a judge to block a law there that will ban abortions after 15 weeks with some exceptions.

Representatives for the ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates said Friday they planned to file suit challenging Kentucky’s trigger law. That went into effect automatically after the Supreme Court ruling, leading to a ban on all abortions with exceptions to save a pregnant person’s life or prevent the permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.