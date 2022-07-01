– Update –

The Pikeville Detention Center has identified the suspect in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Floyd County, Ky. 49-year-old Lance Storz of Allen is facing multiple charges. The arrest citation has listed him as facing two counts of murder of a police officer, one count of attempted murder, five counts of attempted murder of a police officer and one count of assault on a service animal.

Multiple officers were shot in the incident. Injured officers were taken to hospitals in Prestonsburg, Lexington, and Huntington, W. Va.

– Original Story –

The Kentucky State Police are reporting multiple law enforcement officers were wounded in a shooting in Floyd County Thursday evening. Troopers are reporting the shooter is in custody.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said a shooting involving law enforcement happened on Railroad Street in Allen, Ky., which is about 120 miles east of Lexington.

The sheriff said officers were attempting to serve documents when they immediately came under gunfire. Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart gave this statement during a brief news conference:

“Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a call for an officer assist for a shots fired complaint. They responded out here, that situation turned into an active shooter. Since then, the shooter has been taken into custody, so there is no threat to the public safety. At this time, it is an ongoing incident so there will be no more details at this time.”

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including various local law enforcement and ATF offices in Ashland and London.