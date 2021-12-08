Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith, according to multiple media outlets.

Smith was gunned down at his bus stop in September on his way to school. Two other students were injured. WDRB News and the Courier Journal both report the boy’s mother, Sherita Smith, said two people are in custody.

Their identities have not been released.

The Louisville Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting reported in November that LMPD had honed in on two teenagers they believed were connected to the case: a 15-year-old named as a potential suspect, and a 16-year-old who was not listed as a suspect.

The city is facing a record year for homicides and gun violence, and Tyree Smith’s death at his bus stop in the Russell neighborhood sparked a renewed discussion about policing in schools.

Hours after his death, LMPD Chief Erika Shields said it showed the need for a larger police presence in Jefferson County Public Schools. Many community members and students of color disagree.

Sherita Smith and her family mourned Tyree Smith in October at the teen’s funeral. They remembered a hardworking student and coworker, the dedicated caretaker of a pet lizard, and a loving big brother, son and friend.