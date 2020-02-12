Ferdinand Risco Jr. is out as executive director of TARC, the city’s public transit agency, a day after a report alleging that he sexually harassed current and former employees.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday morning that he had accepted Risco’s resignation. He said an interim director would be named soon, and that the city would seek a permanent replacement.

“A quality public transit system is critical to our city, and we are committed to a smooth transition,” Fischer said in an emailed statement.

Fischer named Risco executive director of TARC last April. Risco had been with the agency since 2017.

On Tuesday, WAVE 3 reported several former and current employees alleged Risco subjected them to sexual harassment. The report said the employees claimed he harassed them through touching, inappropriate text messages and lewd photos.

Earlier on Tuesday, Risco testified at Metro Council about recent issues with its TARC 3 service, which is for passengers with intellectual and physical disabilities. The agency and a subcontractor were in a contract dispute that led drivers to strike, stranding some passengers.