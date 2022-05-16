Louisville residents can catch a TARC bus for free to reach their polling places on primary election day.

TARC will offer free service on all routes on Tuesday.

In addition, service will also be free for customers using the TARC3 paratransit.

“TARC is committed to providing access to all, especially in exercising one of the fundamental rights of all citizens: the right to vote,” Executive Director of TARC, Carrie Butler, said in a news release. “We encourage community members to board TARC to and from the polls or wherever they need to go.”

TARC has offered free service on election days in years past.

For Tuesday’s primary elections, polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting options are available May 12 through May 14.