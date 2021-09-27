The Jefferson County Public Schools system maintains nearly 25,000 bus stops across the city, where more than 65,000 students are carried to and from school each day.

Last week, 16-year-old Tyree Smith was killed and two other students were injured by gunfire from a passing car as they waited for their bus to Eastern High School. At least one shooting had been reported there before. Until this weekend, there was no streetlight at the intersection.

Help us follow this important story by sharing what you think about the school bus stop you, your kids or your neighbors use. Fill out the form below.

If you can take a photo and record a description of the stop on your phone, tell us what is working well or what you’re concerned about. You can send photos, video and/or voice memos to busstops@kycir.org.

How we’ll use this information

If you give us permission to use your name, we may use your submitted photos and experience in a story, but we’d still do additional reporting. We are interested in knowing about stops without any apparent problems as well as potentially unsafe locations.