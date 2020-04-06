Starting Monday, 89.3 WFPL News is temporarily changing our weekday afternoon schedule to provide a broader mix of news from around the state, country and world.

For the past month, we’ve been interrupting our regular programming to air Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s updates on coronavirus in the commonwealth live every day at 5 p.m. We’re committed to bringing you this important information, and we know many of you appreciate these briefings.

Starting today, we are moving the second hour of NPR’s “All Things Considered” to 6 p.m., and shifting our regular programs — “The Daily” and “Marketplace” — back an hour. We are also expanding our local coverage by an hour in the evenings. These changes will ensure listeners still hear the second hour of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” as well as critical local newscasts from WFPL that bring the latest daily news. Here is the updated schedule:

4:00 p.m.: All Things Considered

5:00 p.m.: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily update on coronavirus

6:00 p.m.: All Things Considered

7:00 p.m.: The Daily

7:30 p.m.: Marketplace

8:00 p.m.: On Point

9:00 p.m. The National Conversation with All Things Considered

Thanks so much for listening!