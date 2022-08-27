A man being held at Louisville Metro Corrections died Friday, following a suicide attempt earlier in the week.

Ten people have died in the jail’s custody since November. The last death occurred in July.

Thomas Bradshaw had been in the jail’s custody since Aug. 16. Corrections officials said officers began performing life-saving measures on Bradshaw after a suicide attempt Monday. Medical staff took over treatment until he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

Earlier this month, jail director Jerry Collins told WFPL News he’s working to improve mental health and address the issue of suicide at Metro Corrections.

“We’re currently adding plexiglass where there were bars to reduce suicide. As we speak, we’re installing suicide prevention beds in the mental health ward, adding seven of those,” Collins said.

Collins also said at the time of the interview he hopes to get more incarcerated people involved in programs that would make the jail safer for them and corrections officers.

In a Metro Corrections news release following Bradshaw’s death, Collins restated his commitment to mental health awareness.

The Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit and the Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit, which reviews incidents for potential crimes, are investigating Bradshaw’s death.