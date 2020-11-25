Louisville residents traveling for work or to visit loved ones on Thanksgiving using bus service should consult the TARC website or app for holiday schedules.

All TARC routes will run on a Sunday schedule. That means buses will come less frequently and make fewer stops.

For example, the No. 4 bus that runs from 8th and Market downtown to the Glengary Center in Fairdale will make 8 stops rather than its usual 9. Detailed schedules are available on the TARC website mobile app.

TARC is continuing to require masks for all riders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency is also asking riders who aren’t traveling for essential work to avoid riding buses between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

No more than 25 riders at a time are allowed on a single bus.