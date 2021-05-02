More than 50,000 people attended the Kentucky Derby this year – a much smaller crowd than in a typical year given the coronavirus pandemic.

There were fabulous hats, occasional matching masks and unlimited mint juleps for those in reserved seats. Last but not least, there was a horse race — the winner was Medina Spirit, a horse trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by John Velazquez.

Photos from the track are by J. Tyler Franklin.

Though masks were mandatory any time attendees weren’t eating or drinking, compliance was spotty at best.

In the paddock, Gary Faulkner was wearing a giant top-hat, crowned with a plastic horse and bugle. He and his wife Miranda Faulkner were not wearing masks.

“We’re outside,” Miranda Faulkner said.

“Masks have been on long enough,” Gary Faulkner said. “It’s time to get back to reality. That’s how I feel.”