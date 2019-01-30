In 2012, the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, decided to host a film festival. But instead of showing art films or new animated shorts, the entire hour-long event was dedicated to one thing only: cat videos.

The first year attracted over 10,000 attendees to a single screening on the hillside next to the museum. Subsequent years saw sold-out screenings of more than 13,000 people at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand and the city’s baseball stadium.

CatVideoFest is now an international phenomenon. It’s coming to Louisville, with 10 showings at the Speed Art Museum, March 14-17.

For 75 minutes, audiences will watch the best videos from the last year, of cats, well — just being cats. The clips are sourced from countless hours of unique submissions, animations, and music videos.

10 percent of ticket sales will be donated to area animal advocacy groups.