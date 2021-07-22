Can you hear me? Can you REALLY hear me? Do you not only hear the words I’m saying but the subtext beneath them? In this episode of “The Artistic Heart,” your hosts not only explain the art of active listening but how it can vastly improve your craft. This time around, you best listen with your ears, your eyes, your heart, and your soul.

Listen Here



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/theartisticheart/20210623102231-ah_10.mp3

How do you create in the face of darkness, confronting your fear and loathing to find the way forward on the artist’s path? “The Artistic Heart,” a podcast with Anna Meade and Jack Wallen, is for people who want to create but have obstacles that feel too big. Come sit at our table.

Follow the show:

Apple | Google | Spotify | NPR | RSS