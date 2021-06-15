Ordinary might be the enemy of art, but it doesn’t have to be the rival to creativity. Learn how to find beauty in everyday things. This episode of “The Artistic Heart” helps you to understand the importance of the ordinary and how it can boost your creativity.

How do you create in the face of darkness, confronting your fear and loathing to find the way forward on the artist’s path? “The Artistic Heart,” a podcast with Anna Meade and Jack Wallen, is for people who want to create but have obstacles that feel too big. Come sit at our table.

