Artists don’t take compliments well. At all. Learning to be graceful with such interactions can help you rise above your ego and kick doubt to the curb. This episode of “The Artistic Heart” takes a look at the challenge of accepting compliments as an artist.



How do you create in the face of darkness, confronting your fear and loathing to find the way forward on the artist’s path? “The Artistic Heart,” a podcast with Anna Meade and Jack Wallen, is for people who want to create but have obstacles that feel too big. Come sit at our table.

