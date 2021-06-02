Routine might sound like a threat to that which makes you artistic. The reality is, routine can help you survive your artistic dry spells. This episode of “The Artistic Heart” helps you to accept that everyday drudgery can be a tool to expand your craft.

How do you create in the face of darkness, confronting your fear and loathing to find the way forward on the artist’s path? “The Artistic Heart,” a podcast with Anna Meade and Jack Wallen, is for people who want to create but have obstacles that feel too big. Come sit at our table.

