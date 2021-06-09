When you’re given feedback of your work, it’s important to understand the difference between opinion and truth—because knowing which is which can mean the difference between a boost in your confidence or the release of your inner impostor. This episode of “The Artistic Heart” helps you to discern what is truth and what is opinion.

How do you create in the face of darkness, confronting your fear and loathing to find the way forward on the artist’s path? “The Artistic Heart,” a podcast with Anna Meade and Jack Wallen, is for people who want to create but have obstacles that feel too big. Come sit at our table.

