Oscar Wilde said it best. “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” To do that, you must know yourself and how art (or the lack of art) affects you. This episode of “The Artistic Heart” dives into those moments where we, as artists, truly learn what makes us tick and prevents us from spiraling down the impostor syndrome drain.

Listen Here



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/theartisticheart/20210520135320-ah8.mp3

How do you create in the face of darkness, confronting your fear and loathing to find the way forward on the artist’s path? “The Artistic Heart,” a podcast with Anna Meade and Jack Wallen, is for people who want to create but have obstacles that feel too big. Come sit at our table.

Follow the show:

Apple | Google | Spotify | NPR | RSS