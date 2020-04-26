Ben Watkins, the cofounder of Louisville’s Dirt Bowl, has died, according to media reports.

Watkins and Janis Miller were home from college and working for the parks and recreation department when they founded the Dirt Bowl basketball tournament in Algonquin Park (and later, Shawnee Park) in 1969.

The Dirt Bowl became a popular summer spectacle in Louisville. Listen to WFPL’s special coverage of the Dirt Bowl in the player below.

Listen to Watkins talk about the origin and lasting legacy of the tournament in this special coverage from 2016, “I Said Bang! A History Of The Dirt Bowl.”