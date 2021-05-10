The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 may be given to children ages 12 to 15. Kentucky is preparing to make the vaccine available for children.

Shortly before the FDA announced expanded use of the vaccine, Kentucky’s top public health official, Dr. Steven Stack, said studies showed that the vaccine was safe for children.

“You could have some aches or a little fatigue, but kids bounce back very quickly, and it’s been very well tolerated,” Stack said. “Additionally, they have found that it has been, at least in the initial studies, 100% protective from serious illness.”

The FDA emergency authorization applies only to the Pfizer vaccine. Governor Andy Beshear said the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website now links to a map that shows where the Pfizer vaccine is available, in order to assist families who want to get children vaccinated.

The map at Vaccines.gov allows a search by zip code and specifically for vaccine type.

Via Vaccines.gov

Beshear also announced Monday that bar seating will be allowed and curfews on bar hours will be lifted on May 28.

He said the state will continue to lift restrictions and anticipates the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue new guidance soon.

“But be reasonable. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should look at your own facilities,” Beshear said. “Look at the ability for air to move in and out. Look at what your vaccination rates are in your county and what your incident rates are.”

Beshear announced 167 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Monday. The state’s positivity rate is 3.25%.

More than 1.8 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated. That’s 42% of the state’s total population.