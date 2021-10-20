The Brown Theatre in downtown Louisville is back up and running after water damage forced the cancellation or postponement of multiple performances.

“We are ready to resume performances,” Christian Adelberg, vice president of marketing and communications for Kentucky Performing Arts, said in an email to WFPL.

The venue, which is owned by The Kentucky Performing Arts Foundation, will invite the public back inside for its next calendar event, a Pink Martini concert on Oct. 29.

Staff noticed the damage in the theater’s outer lobby and basement early October.

“The theater itself was not was not affected at all,” Adelberg told WFPL shortly after the discovery, adding that the damage was due to a construction project in a neighboring building.

They worked with experts to assess the extent of the damage.

Adelberg said the repairs are still underway, with “some minor restoration work left to do (patching, painting, replacing some baseboards and chair rails, and carpet cleaning).”

“But this work will not impact venue capacity or patron flow,” he said.

At the time of publication, Adelberg said he did not yet have an estimate of the total cost of the repairs.