Federal authorities took the Louisville student activist and writer accused of trying to shoot Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in February into custody Wednesday.

Jail records show Quintez Brown is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center, which is more than an hour southwest of Louisville.

Sara Anderson, a spokesperson with the FBI field office in Louisville, confirmed Brown is in federal custody.

“We cannot provide any additional details at this time as his indictment is currently under seal. We expect his initial appearance to take place sometime today,” Anderson said in an email Thursday morning.

Rob Eggert, Brown’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brown was previously under home incarceration after being released on a $100,000 bond. His attorney and family have spoken about his struggles with mental illness, and a Jefferson County District Court judge permitted Brown to be released for a mental health evaluation in February.

Last month, the Louisville Urban League released a statement warning against the Office of the U.S. Attorney’s decision to seek federal charges against Brown.

“A federal indictment would mean detention without bail and the termination of mental health treatment. This does not seem fair or just. There are many cases in which the federal government waits on the local process to play out before weighing in. This case should be no different,” the statement said.

Brown was arraigned in the Jefferson County Circuit Court earlier this week after being indicted by a local grand jury. He pleaded not guilty to the felony charges against him.

Brown faces one count of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment for his alleged actions at Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown. Brown’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place on June 9.

Roberto Roldan contributed to this story. This story will be updated.