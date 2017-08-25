Teachers can learn a lot from students, and a new podcast called What My Students Taught Me is exploring those lessons. In the most recent episode, journalist Sarah Carr came to Louisville to interview Ashley Lamb-Sinclair, who used to teach at North Oldham High School. Carr also spoke with a student who gave Lamb-Sinclair a lot of trouble back in 2012: Connor Cummings.

During the first few weeks that Lamb-Sinclair taught 15-year-old Connor’s sophomore English class, the two of them had a great rapport.

But their relationship changed dramatically a few months later, when Lamb-Sinclair returned from maternity leave. It was 2012, an election year, and the teacher started getting pushback from some students at North Oldham High School, located in a suburb of Louisville, about her liberal leanings.

Connor was a ringleader of the resistance. On one memorable occasion, he erupted during a heated class discussion, shouting something along the lines of, “Liberals like you are ruining the country.”

All of Lamb-Sinclair’s efforts to talk through differences with Connor that year proved in vain.

It wasn’t until years had passed that the two of them had a frank discussion about what had transpired in the classroom that spring. And Lamb-Sinclair learned that, for Connor, the outbursts and rage were about far more than politics.

Listen in the audio player above, or click here.