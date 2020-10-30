A third anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor proceedings has come forward.

The juror issued a statement Friday, signed “Anonymous Grand Juror #3,” saying that they’ve decided to join the other two anonymous grand jurors in “promoting truth and transparency regarding the Breonna Taylor case.”

This third grand juror said the only charges presented by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office during the process were the wanton endangerment offenses against former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison, supporting the same assertions made by the other two grand jurors.

“No additional charges were allowed at the conclusion of their service,” according to the statement, which came from the law office of Kevin Glogower.

Glogower’s legal team is now representing all three grand jurors who came forward.

“The legal team for the three Grand Jurors will continue to protect their anonymity and aid them in their courageous efforts.”

Earlier this month, Jefferson County Circuit Court judge Annie O’Connell granted permission for all 12 of the grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case could speak publicly on the process.

Cameron has said his office won’t appeal the decision.