The FBI arrested another Louisville man for participating in the riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, the agency’s Louisville field office said Tuesday.

Eric Douglas Clark, 44, was arrested Tuesday morning and is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center. He faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump besieged the Capitol to protest the results of last year’s presidential election. They used force to enter the building and grounds.

Five people died: Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured by rioters and later died of his injuries; rioter Ashli Babbitt , who was shot by a police officer; and three other riot participants who suffered injuries or medical emergencies related to the insurrection.

Clark is in federal custody and is expected to make an initial appearance in court on Tuesday. At least 12 Kentuckians have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, according to a U.S. Department of Justice database.

Clark is the third person from Louisville arrested on charges stemming from the riot, according to an NPR analysis of suspects taken into custody by the FBI.