Like him or hate him, people in Louisville know: Mitch McConnell is powerful. And one thing that sets the 77-year-old Kentucky Senator apart is the way he rose to power — and held on to it.

In NPR’s Embedded, host Kelly McEvers follows McConnell’s career from that 1984 election against Dee Huddleston to the present day. And if you didn’t get a chance to listen to the whole podcast, 89.3 WFPL will air an hour-long special highlighting that reporting on Thursday, October 24 at 8 p.m.

From NPR:

“’Embedded: Gaining and Holding Power; a Profile of Mitch McConnell’ traces the career of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: from his earliest election races, to the influence he’s had in blocking campaign finance reform, and his relationship with a most unlikely ally, President Donald Trump. This Embedded Special Report is crafted from the series of podcasts that published over the summer, and includes excerpts of rare, sit-down interviews with McConnell.”

McEvers and special guests will also be in Louisville a week later for a special live event to talk about what they found in their reporting and how they got there — placing McConnell’s local story into a national context. That’s Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater. Tickets are available at KentuckyCenter.org.