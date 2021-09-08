Usually, the word anniversary brings to mind celebrations. Commemorating happy occasions. The marking of a precious moment in time.

But remembering 9/11 is different. Yes, it’s the anniversary of the date on a calendar. But it was also a complicated historical event — an attack on American soil that still resonates two decades later.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk about what it means to Louisvillians who lived in New York City when the Twin Towers were attacked, and the world as we knew it was changed forever.

We also talk about the backlash and bigotry that followed 9/11 for our Muslim American communities. We’ll unpack pain and healing and continued bias as it connects to that day, and ongoing international events.

This is a week when almost every news outlet in the country will have special coverage about the events and impact of 9/11. Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org as we revisit the day and its implications from a uniquely local perspective. Call us with your thoughts at 502-814-TALK.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation