Kentucky lawmakers have begun debating a series of bills in the 2020 legislative session, including proposals addressing voter IDs, abortion, school security and immigration policies. This is also a budget-writing session. New Democratic Governor Andy Beshear will deliver his budget address to the GOP-led legislature Tuesday.

Senate leaders started the session announcing that they will prioritize bills on voter ID and sanctuary city policies. Their voter ID bill proposed that government-issued photo IDs be required in order for people to vote. It has the support of Secretary of State Michael Adams, who claimed that there are thousands of ineligible people on the state’s voter rolls. Senator Morgan McGarvey contends the proposal could disenfranchise many voters, and lawmakers have since eased photo ID requirements in the bill. The proposed immigration bill would bar cities, public agencies and universities from enacting “sanctuary” policies that could obstruct federal immigration officials. Bill sponsor Senator Danny Carroll says the proposal would keep communities safe, though the ACLU of Kentucky’s Kate Miller said the bill raises questions around enforcement and deportation.

As these and other bills move forward, Governor Andy Beshear’s Tuesday night budget address could plot further changes for the state’s pension systems, incarceration policies and more. This week on In Conversation, we review what has happened in the legislative session so far and look at what may be ahead. Our guests include:

Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau Chief Ryland Barton

Pritchard Community for Academic Excellence President & CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey

