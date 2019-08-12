Labor and worker-related issues have been getting a lot of attention lately in Kentucky.

An investigation by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting found the state failed to investigate nearly every workplace fatality over two years. That lack of oversight left bereaved families’ questions unanswered, and prompted a proposed overhaul of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet. Read more from that investigation here.

The decline of Kentucky’s coal industry continues to impact many workers. The bankruptcy of Blackjewel mining prompted a protest from a few of the more than a thousand unpaid coal miners affected by the decision. An approved sale restored some pay to those miners, but future work for them remains uncertain.

And the state’s teachers union was very visible during the state’s most recent legislative session; while not officially called for by the Jefferson County Teachers Association, teachers in the county closed schools for several days as they protested several measures in Frankfort.

This Week in Conversation, we talk about the state of labor in Kentucky. How are current labor laws, including “right-to-work,” affecting workers? What do unions, employers and government officials have to say?

Our guests will include Kentucky State AFL-CIO Labor Union President William Londrigan.

