In April, WFPL aired “Unequal,” a five-part series by Energy and Environment Reporter Ryan Van Velzer that explored toxic air pollution in Louisville. Over the course of several months, Van Velzer interviewed more than a dozen residents, doctors, experts, companies and government officials about the issue.

In his research, Van Velzer found that toxic air disproportionately affects communities of poverty and communities of color in Louisville. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, today, more than 80 percent of all toxic air pollution released in Jefferson County is released in west and south Louisville. The health risks associated with the air pollution also disproportionately affect the people living in neighborhoods in those parts of the city – neighborhoods like California, Limerick, Park Hill, Algonquin and Old Louisville.

But Van Velzer also found people who are working to make things better. Concerned citizens and passionate researchers, all focused on making life better for those living in the shadow of the toxic air pollution.

On this week’s In Conversation, we’ll hear Van Velzer’s series “Unequal,” and discuss the state of air pollution in Louisville.

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live Tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.