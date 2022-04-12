Reaching a certain age once meant your best years were behind you. But scientists say advances in medicine now mean people are aging “better” than they used to.

On this Friday’s “In Conversation” host Rick Howlett talks with experts about how growing older doesn’t look quite the same as it used to. And we’ll get their advice on how to stay healthy and happy later in life.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) with your questions.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation