More than 6 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s Disease, making it the most common form of dementia.

Dementia, in any form, interferes with cognitive function, memory and personality. It can dramatically affect the life of the person with it, and their loved ones who serve as caretakers.

According to the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, in Kentucky there were 921 more deaths from dementia than expected in 2020, and researchers think COVID-19 may trigger an increase in Alzheimer’s cases down the road.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, including new treatment, COVID-19 and its possible impact on the number of dementia cases, and cultural disparities in how dementia is diagnosed and treated.

Our guests will be Shannon White, Executive Director of the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Dr. Heehyul Moon, an associate professor at the University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work, and Dr. Greg Cooper, who leads the Norton Neuroscience Institute Memory Center.

This Saturday, the annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s takes place in Louisville, and cities across the country.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Do you have a loved one with dementia and want to share your experience of being a caregiver? Call us with your questions and thoughts at 502-814-TALK.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation