A now-viral video of a Louisville Metro Police traffic stop — in which officers pulled over a black teenager in west Louisville for making a wide turn then searched his car after he was handcuffed and frisked — has sparked criticism of LMPD policies.
An internal investigation has been launched into the traffic stop involving 18-year-old Tae-Ahn Lea, and Mayor Greg Fischer has asked for a review of the department’s traffic stop data.
Police leaders say such stops in high-crime areas are an effective tool in battling drug dealing, gang violence and other problems.
Critics argue that the policy is over-aggressive, and some say it often amounts to racial profiling.
Next time on WFPL’s In Conversation, we’ll talk about LMPD’s use of traffic stops.
Our guests will include:
- Nicolai Jilek, President of the River City Fraternal Order of Police
- Keturah Herron, ACLU of Kentucky Field Organizer for Juvenile Justice
